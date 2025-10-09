Sembcorp to acquire 100% of ReNew Sun Bright

Sembcorp Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Private Ltd, has entered into a share purchase agreement with ReNew Private Ltd to acquire 100% ownership of ReNew Sun Bright Private Ltd for a total consideration of approximately S$246 million.

ReNew Sun Bright owns and operates a 300 MW solar power asset located in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, India. The project commenced commercial operations in November 2021 and is connected to the national grid via the Inter-State Transmission System. It operates under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of internal cash resources and external borrowings. Completion is subject to conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals, and is expected in 1H26.

Upon completion, Sembcorp’s gross renewable energy capacity installed and under development in India will reach 6.9 GW. Globally, Sembcorp has achieved a gross renewable energy capacity of 19.3 MW, including acquisitions pending completion.

