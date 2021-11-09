ACEN expands solar capacity in the Philippines

AC Energy continues to expand its renewables capacity in the Philippines with the start of construction of its 283 MW solar farm located in San Marcelino, Zambales.

The project will be the largest solar farm in the country, capable of producing over 421 GWh/yr of renewable energy and eliminating 287 796 tpy of CO 2 emissions. ACEN aims to help address the potential power shortages in the country as energy demand continues to grow, with project completion expected by 1H23.

ACEN’s San Marcelino solar farm will feature the latest solar technologies such as east-west oriented panels and string inverters to capture solar radiation more efficiently. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Santa Cruz Solar Energy, Inc. as project owner, has tapped Power Construction Corporation of China Ltd. and PowerChina Philippines Corporation as the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractors for the project.

The solar farm sits on approximately 300-ha. of unutilised land covered by lahar, effectively converting the area to a sustainable energy source, and has an expansion potential of up to 700 MW.

The project will bring significant value to the local community with up to 500 direct jobs during the construction period, generating employment opportunities for thousands across Zambales.

“The San Marcelino solar farm marks the fifth facility that we have commenced with construction this year, and these project milestones all make for a fascinating period in the expansion of our renewable energy portfolio,” said Jose Maria Zabaleta, ACEN’s Chief Development Officer. “As economies reopen and electricity demand grows further, we will aim for sustainable investments to play a leading role in accelerating the greening of the grid to meet our country’s needs.”

The San Marcelino solar farm will contribute significantly to ACEN’s goal of reaching 5000 MW of renewables capacity by 2025, towards becoming the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia. On 18 October 2021, ACEN announced its commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming by 1.5° by 2050.

Through these sustainable investments, ACEN continues to aggressively pursue its renewables strategy while working to meet the country’s energy needs, create jobs for its host communities, protect the environment, and promote a sustainable future for all.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including MISTRAS Group, Fugro, X1 Wind, Sulzer, and more.