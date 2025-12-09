European Energy awarded CfDs on five Italian solar projects

The Italian energy agency, GSE, has awarded European Energy contract for different (CfD) tariffs for five solar projects with a combined capacity of 513 MW.

The projects are located in Sicily, Apulia, and Molise, Italy, and represent a portfolio of utility scale assets supported by stable revenue frameworks.

The awarded projects include large scale photovoltaic (PV) installations with capacities ranging from 20 MW to 225 MW. Together, they form one of the most substantial solar development portfolios currently progressing under the FerX auction scheme. The CfD awards provide each project with a predictable price structure, offering revenue stability throughout the operational period.

Alessandro Migliorini, Director and Country Manager of Italy at European Energy, commented: “The auction outcome provides clarity for the next steps in progressing these PV projects across Sicily, Apulia, and Molise. The awarded tariffs offer a stable framework for the development of these projects.”

One of the projects that received a CfD is the Vizzini solar park in Sicily. The solar park will integrate agricultural production with energy generation from solar panels. Once completed, the agri-PV installation will not only be the first of its kind in Italy but will also become the country’s largest solar park, surpassing all previous installations. The project is expected to contribute significantly to Italy’s renewable energy targets.

Thorvald Spanggaard, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development at European Energy, added: “This project underscores European Energy’s role in advancing Europe’s green transition. The company’s continued commitment to the Italian market is reflected in this development, which supports Italy’s renewable energy ambitions.”

European Energy has a long-standing presence in the Italian renewable energy market. The company has previously developed and constructed several solar and onshore wind parks, including the Troia solar park completed in 2021 and connected to the grid in 2022, which at the time became the largest solar park in Italy.

As of 2025, European Energy has secured or signed 15 CfDs or power purchase agreements for its renewable energy assets across its various markets.

