Construction begins at the Bestari solar project

Malaysia’s, and one of Southeast Asia’s, largest floating solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, the 300 MW (MWac) Bestari large scale solar project in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, has commenced construction.

Developed under the government’s fifth Large-Scale Solar (LSS5) programme, the project will contribute to Malaysia’s renewable energy capacity and support national efforts to achieve the target of 40% renewable energy capacity by 2035. The project also supports Selangor’s green economy through sustainable land use, investment attraction, and long-term socio-economic benefits.

The project, undertaken by Bestari Solar Sdn Bhd, a consortium led by Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd, Worldwide Holdings Berhad (Worldwide), and Rotaka Engineering Services (M) Sdn Bhd brings together state-linked strategic oversight, international clean energy expertise, and local engineering capabilities.

Edra is a subsidiary of CGN Energy International Holdings Co., Ltd (CGNEI) which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corp. (CGN or the Group), one of China’s leading clean energy groups with a diversified portfolio spanning nuclear, solar, wind, and other renewable energy assets. Through CGNEI, CGN oversees clean energy development and asset management platform, and has built extensive experience in the development, construction, and operation of large scale solar and renewable energy projects worldwide.

Notably, the Bestari solar project marks the first floating PV development for both CGN and CGNEI. Leveraging CGN’s global technical expertise, engineering standards, and project delivery experience, the project is expected to serve as a reference for future floating solar developments in the region.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri, Amirudin Shari, commented: “Selangor welcomes high-quality investments that create jobs, strengthen local capabilities, and support the energy transition. This 300 MWac Bestari solar project reflects Selangor’s commitment to a low-carbon economy under our green agenda and strengthens energy resilience for future growth.”

He added that the state appreciates the partnership between Edra Power and Worldwide and would continue to support responsible and deliverable investments that advance renewable energy development while generating meaningful benefits for the people and the economy.

Sun Shuqiang, Minister-Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Section of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, congratulated the team on the commencement of the project. He highlighted that CGN’s resource recycling practices are fully aligned with the region’s low-carbon transition goals and expressed his hope that CGN, as a strategic ‘chain leader’, will further strengthen China-Malaysia co-operation in new energy and drive the advancement of clean energy development across Southeast Asia.

CGNEI Chairman, Zhang Chaoqun, concluded that the scale and floating configuration of the project present unique technical and engineering requirements, including water-based installation, specialised anchoring systems, and long-term asset management considerations.

Chaoqun noted: “Floating solar projects involve more complex technical requirements compared to conventional ground-mounted systems. We will apply international best practices, proven engineering solutions, and strict safety standards to ensure the project is delivered safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with regulatory requirements.”

Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria, Group Chief Executive Officer of Worldwide, highlighted: “Going forward, we will focus on execution and delivery, with strict attention to safety, schedule, and quality to ensure that this 300MW solar project translates into tangible renewable energy capacity for Selangor.”

The project demonstrates responsible renewable energy development and aligns with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap. With an installed capacity of 460 MWp, it is expected to generate around 640 000 MWh of clean electricity annually, sufficient to supply more than 150 000 households while contributing to carbon emissions reduction and enhancing national energy security.

Beyond energy generation, the project is expected to generate wider economic benefits for Selangor by catalysing investment, supporting industrial and commercial activity, and enabling the productive redevelopment of former mining land. The development also facilitates local participation and strengthens domestic capabilities across the renewable energy value chain.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) for the project was signed in March 2025, with commissioning scheduled for July 2027. The 21-year PPA will ensure a stable supply of renewable energy to the national grid.

As of July 2025, Malaysia’s operational renewable energy capacity stood at 4.57 GW, accounting for about 17% of the country’s installed capacity, with solar as the largest contributor. The LSS5 programme, with an allocation of up to 2000 MW, is expected to further stimulate economic activity and strengthen Malaysia’s solar industry.

The ground-breaking ceremony reaffirmed Selangor’s position as a leading state in renewable energy development through strategic partnerships, technological advancement, and long-term investment planning.

