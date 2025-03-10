Port of Barrow submits planning application for UK’s largest floating solar energy project

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports operator, has taken a significant step forward in its ambitious plans for the Port of Barrow by submitting a planning application for the UK’s largest floating solar project – Barrow EnergyDock. The application marks the first step in realising ABP’s plans for the Port of Barrow, which are designed to drive growth and strengthen the local economy, as outlined in its masterplan launched in September 2024.

Bryan Davies, Divisional Port Manager (Northwest and Scotland), ABP, said: “We're excited to see the planning application submitted for Barrow EnergyDock, and to see the first element of ABP’s Port of Barrow Masterplan start to take shape. ABP's masterplanning team worked with the local Barrow team to design a masterplan focused on driving growth and strengthening the local economy in response to the significant investment coming to the region over the next 10 – 20 years. Barrow EnergyDock is a pivotal step in realising our vision for a prosperous and sustainable future for Barrow.”

The Barrow EnergyDock floating solar project, to be based in Cavendish Dock, will be the largest of its kind in the UK. It will set the stage for a significant shift in green energy capacity, primarily intended for Barrow’s advanced engineering sector. The solar array will have a generating capacity in the region of up to 40 MWp, enough to power the equivalent of approximately 14 000 homes each year. The energy is intended to be used by the advanced manufacturing sector and will help to better control the cost of electricity at the port.

Kirsten Abbott, Group Commercial Manager (Energy) at ABP, added: “We are thrilled to be submitting the planning application for the Barrow EnergyDock, which is a testament to ABP’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. It aligns with the goals set out in ABP’s sustainability strategy – Ready for Tomorrow – and represents a significant step towards a greener future for the port.”

The solar panels will be mounted on floating pontoons fixed at an optimum angle for solar generation, with the pontoons secured to the bottom of the dock by an anchoring system. The proposed array would cover around one-third of the available water area in the dock and would be made up of approximately 47 000 panels. Current leisure activities in the dock will continue and there may be scope for further leisure use in the future.

The approach of deploying floating solar in Cavendish Dock, rather than ground-mount solar, will provide renewable energy whilst preserving port land for operational and manufacturing uses, that have the potential to support jobs and the wider economy.

As part of the development process, ABP commissioned Green Cat Renewables, an environmental and engineering consultancy, to help develop and deliver the planning application elements of the project. Two public consultation events were held in the autumn of last year to provide an opportunity for the local community to ask questions and give their views on the scheme.

ABP’s marine consultancy and survey company, ABPmer, carried out a range of marine ecology and coastal waterbird surveys and assessments in and around Cavendish Dock. The results suggest that no significant impacts are expected from the development.

