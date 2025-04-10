Taiyo sells 37.3 MW solar site to Infinis Solar Developments Ltd

Taiyo Power & Storage, a joint venture between Kajima and Low Carbon Alliance, has sold its 37.3 MW greenfield solar project in East Devon, UK, at ready-to-build stage to Infinis Solar Developments Ltd.

The site, Ford Oaks, is expected to produce 37.9 GWh/y of renewable energy and bring approximately 45 hectares of green infrastructure improvements, including tree and hedgerow planting. Situated next to the A30, close to Exeter Airport and approximately four miles east of Exeter city centre, the approved scheme (which will be built across 58 hectares of land) will help power 18 500 homes and offset 25 000 tpy of CO 2 .

With planning consent in place, the scheme is expected to start producing energy by 2026.

Ford Oaks will positively contribute towards the climate emergency by aligning with the Devon County Green Infrastructure Strategy, the Devon Climate Declaration, and government targets to increase solar power capacity to 50 GW by 2030. The scheme is forecast to deliver a substantial biodiversity net gain of 121% against a national target of 10%, enhancing wildlife in the valley and reducing existing flooding issues.

Since its inception in 2021, Taiyo has been developing a portfolio of ground-mounted solar and battery energy storage facilities across the UK. This initiative aims to align with the UK Government’s pledge to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2050 and to fulfil Kajima’s objective to develop 3.5 GW of renewable energy projects across Europe over the next five years.

Chris Gill, Director at Taiyo Power and Investment Director & Head of Renewables at Kajima, responded: “As our first project to achieve planning consent, the subsequent sale of Ford Oaks represents a key milestone in our plans to deliver renewable energy across the UK. We are committed to developing additional solar energy assets to enhance the UK’s renewable energy capacity in the coming years. This will help local communities and the nation achieve greater climate resilience while contributing to more affordable energy bills.”

Simon Crowe, Director at Taiyo and Managing Director at Low Carbon Alliance, added: “Solar power is a critical component to the decarbonisation of the grid and to achieving our net zero goals. This project will produce 37.9 GWh/y of renewable energy. Furthermore, we are proud to contribute to tackling the UK’s biodiversity crisis, with an impressive 121% biodiversity net gain. Solar farms contribute to a better, more sustainable future, providing low-cost energy independence and security.”

Andrew Leeding, Director of Development and Construction at Infinis, concluded: “Once completed, Ford Oaks will provide clean, secure energy to around 18 500 homes and will continue our work supporting the UK’s journey to net zero. Infinis has built, owned, and operated renewable projects all around the UK since 2007. Our track record proves that we’re in this for the long term. We are keen to engage with local communities – both during the construction and operational phases of the project – to minimise any impacts and identify local initiatives that we may be able to support going forward.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

