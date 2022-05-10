Burns & McDonnell to build US solar project

Burns & McDonnell is supporting Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for a new 164-MW solar energy project. The project — located in Hill County, Texas, US, between Waco and Dallas — is part of Buckeye’s energy transition strategy, bringing additional solar generation capacity to the company’s portfolio.

As an integrated EPC contractor, Burns & McDonnell will be responsible for the full scope of the project including design, construction, startup, and commissioning. The project scope also includes construction of a new 345-kV interconnection substation to prepare the energy to be distributed via the utility transmission system.

“We are fortunate to be working with forward-thinking innovators in our industry, like Buckeye, to uniquely capture market opportunities in the renewables space,” said Mark Swanson, Vice President for Refining, Logistics, Midstream and Chemicals in the Oil, Gas and Chemical Group at Burns & McDonnell.

The project will include more than 360 000 First Solar modules and is anticipated to generate enough energy to power over 28 000 homes annually. Construction started in April 2022 and is expected to be complete by 1Q23.

“This new solar energy site demonstrates Buckeye’s continued focus on energy diversity and lower-carbon solutions to enhance our long-term sustainability while meeting our customers’ evolving needs,” said Todd Russo, CEO of Buckeye. “As a world-class EPC contractor, Burns & McDonnell is the right partner to help us advance this critical initiative.”

“This project is a fitting example of a company penetrating the renewable energy market, and we are excited to support Buckeye in that effort,” said Adam Bernardi, Renewables Business Development Lead of the Energy group at Burns & McDonnell.

