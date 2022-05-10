Matrix Renewables signs agreement with Natixis for 129 MW solar plant

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, has announced a new long-term financing agreement signed with Natixis for a 129 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Almonte, Huelva, Spain. This financing has been certified as a green loan and complies with all the green loan principles which aim to promote sustainability and projects with clear environmental benefits.

Located in Huelva, Spain, the project is split into three plants, with storage intended to be added shortly after commissioning. In addition to providing new clean electricity, the project will create more than 500 jobs in the area during its construction phase. The project is expected to start operations 1Q23.

Speaking after the deal was closed, Nicolás Navas, CFO at Matrix Renewables, said: “This agreement represents the power of collaboration and continued support for renewable energy development. The support from the financial industry, national and international, to Matrix represents the fourth long-term financing completed across three countries in the last six months totalling more than US$578 million. Spain is our home market, so this milestone is quite significant for our growing ambitions in the country, as we hope to be able to close more of these long-term financing agreements in the near future.”

The new deal finances a part of Matrix Renewables’ existing portfolio and footprint across Europe, the US, and Latin America.

