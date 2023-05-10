Hydro Rein acquires two solar projects in Sweden

Hydro Rein has signed agreements with GreenGo Energy to acquire and develop two early phase solar projects in Southern Sweden. The projects have combined 118 MW capacity and are in area SE4, with land lease agreements signed. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with production starting in 2028.

The acquisition will give Hydro Rein, Hydro’s dedicated company for renewables development, 100% ownership of the projects. Through the agreement, GreenGo Energy will be responsible for developing the projects in the portfolio, while Hydro Rein will take the lead on contractual setup and all services related to the projects, including structuring, route to market, construction, and operations.

The projects have a total estimated peak capacity of total 118 MW. The estimated total annual production is 143 GWh. Site assessments are currently ongoing and interconnection requests to the grid company for the projects have been filed.

“We are proud to announce our first solar investment in Sweden together with our partner GreenGo Energy. This is another step towards diversifying Hydro Rein’s Nordic portfolio, both geographically and technologically. We already have a significant pipeline of wind projects in Sweden. With new green industrial developments planned in the region, we see great potential for combining wind and solar to decarbonise Swedish industry,” said Olivier Girardot, Head of Hydro Rein.

“This marks our first partnership agreement in the Swedish market, where we are rapidly expanding our footprint in an effort to support the Swedish renewable energy transition. With Hydro’s financial strength, experience in renewable investments and strong industrial presence in the Nordic power market, we have a great and scalable platform together,” added Karsten Nielsen, CEO of GreenGo Energy.

The Swedish solar market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years and there is a significant interest for solar project development. In 2020, 1% of the electricity generation came from solar power. Since then, more and more solar cells have been installed in Sweden. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of grid connected photovoltaic (PV) systems increased by 46%. Sweden has set out to meet 100%of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2040. Hydro Rein considers solar projects in the Nordic region a significant growth market, and the complimentary nature of wind and solar production will provide positive portfolio effects for Hydro Rein.

