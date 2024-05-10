RWE builds new solar farm in bedburg, Germany

RWE is continuing to expand its solar portfolio: the company is building a new photovoltaic (PV) plant with a capacity of 20 MWp (15.7 MWac) in the municipality of Bedburg in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. More than 36 600 solar modules will generate enough green electricity to supply around 5400 households.

“The latest figures confirm the record expansion of renewables in Germany. I am delighted that we at RWE are playing our part in this. The plant in Bedburg is already the seventh solar project we have initiated in the Rhenish lignite area. Most of them are combined with storage facilities. In this way, we are driving forward the energy transition in our home market of Germany. In total, we will invest around €11 billion net in green generation capacity in Germany by 2030,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe and Australia.

Accelerating the expansion of renewable energy in the Rhenish mining region

The new solar farm is being built on recultivated land at the Garzweiler opencast mine - within 200 m of the A44 motorway. Construction has already begun. The new PV plant is expected to start supplying electricity in late summer. On the opposite side of the motorway, RWE has built its first agrivoltaics demonstration plant. In addition, RWE already operates three large PV storage power plants at the Rhenish mining area and is realising two further solar projects with a total capacity of over 51 MWp in the Hambach opencast mine - one of them with integrated battery storage. Further PV projects are planned in the region.

