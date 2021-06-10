RWE and Grifols sign renewable energy agreement

Grifols, a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines with a history of more than 110 years contributing to improve the health and well-being of people, and RWE Renewables (RWE), one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, have announced that they have signed a 10 year power purchase agreement (PPA) through which Grifols will buy enough clean electricity to meet 28% of its total yearly electricity needs in Spain.

Under the agreement, Grifols will purchase the entire output of a 21 ha. solar farm that RWE is developing in the southwest of Spain in Las Vaguadas, Badajoz, and which could generate as much as 25 GWh/yr (power capacity of 10 MWac), or sufficient green electricity to supply a town of approximately 21 000 people annually. More than 7600 tpy of CO 2 will be saved. The solar farm is expected to be operational in 1H2022. Until then, Grifols is meeting its green electricity target through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates from RWE.

“The PPA with RWE is an important step in Grifols’ efforts to reduce our environmental footprint as part of our commitment to grow sustainably and contribute to a healthier planet,” said Daniel Fleta, Grifols’ Chief Industrial Officer.

Grifols anticipates future PPAs in Spain and other markets where it operates, including the US, as the company steadily shifts its energy-use profile to achieve its sustainability commitments for 2030: use renewable energies for at least 70% of electricity consumption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions per unit of production by 40% and increase energy efficiency per unit of production by 15%.

