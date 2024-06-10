NextPower UK increases operating capacity
NextEnergy Capital has announced that NextPower UK ESG (NPUK) has success-fully energised its third utility scale solar asset, Pentlow (Essex, 24 MW), increasing NPUK’s operating capacity to 139 MW.
To date, NPUK has a diversified portfolio of ten UK utility scale solar assets with a capacity of 497 MW. The success of NPUK is in part attributable to the swift deployment of capital which started just seven weeks after the fund’s first close with the acquisition of two operational seed assets, Llanwern, (South Wales, 75 MW), and Strensham (Worcestershire, 40 MW). The remaining assets in the portfolio are either in construction or ready-to-build, with the Fund most recently signing an EPC contract on its tenth acquisition, Hatherden (Hampshire, 60 MW), a solar and energy storage project which has started construction.
Operational and construction assets in the portfolio now stand in excess of 75% of NPUK’s total capacity with the Fund remaining on track to outperform its return and dividend targets, with dividends to date being significantly above the target. Once fully deployed at approximately 2 GW capacity, NPUK will provide enough clean energy to power around 500 000 UK households per year, making a significant ESG impact in the UK.
NPUK continues to actively fundraise towards its hard cap of £1 billion having successfully secured total funds committed to date of £625 million, 25% above its target of £500 million. NPUK has several investors currently in late-stage due diligence with further capital expected to be closed in the following weeks.
