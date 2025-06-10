RES awarded new O&M contracts by TRIG in UK and Spain

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has been awarded new solar operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts in the UK and Spain by The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG). The agreements build on a longstanding partnership between the parties and expands RES’ European services footprint.

The new agreements include a five-year contract renewal covering 11 solar photovoltaic (PV) sites across the UK, totalling 121 MW. Following an independently managed competitive tender process, RES has also been awarded a new five-year contract to operate and maintain four solar sites and a substation in Cadiz, Spain, adding a further 234 MW. Together, the sites generate enough clean electricity to power more than 200 000 homes.

TRIG, a FTSE 250-listed investment company, is focused on generating sustainable returns from a diversified renewables portfolio. Since entering the Spanish market in 2021, its solar assets in Cadiz have become an important part of the portfolio, reaching operational status in 2023.

Juan Gutiérrez, CEO Services at RES, said: “We’re proud to deepen our partnership with TRIG, helping deliver long-term, sustainable performance across its portfolio. Recent grid disruptions in Spain highlight the growing need for advanced O&M expertise and data-driven decision-making to improve system resilience, minimise downtime and extend asset life. Well-maintained assets are not just more reliable and cost-effective – they also boost investor confidence and are critical to accelerating the energy transition.

“These new agreements reflect the continued momentum in renewables, even in the face of policy headwinds. As global electricity demand surges, the importance of high-quality asset management only grows – and must go hand-in-hand with supportive regulation, from streamlined permitting to grid modernisation. The industry is stepping up, and we are proud to be playing our part.”

Minesh Shah, Managing Director – TRIG, added: “RES has been a trusted partner to TRIG from the very start, and its operational expertise continues to support our portfolio performance across Europe. We’re pleased to extend this relationship as we focus on reliable delivery and long-term value creation for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

The new contracts give TRIG the opportunity to benefit from RES’ 24/7 control centre and its leading solar innovations including digital tools HelioLive and Optivert, which enable data-driven decisions to enhance the performance of solar assets. RES’ growing global services business now supports over 43 GW of renewable energy assets across more than 1300 sites.

