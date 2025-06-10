Solar Steel awarded supply deal by Solarig

Solar Steel, a leading company in the design and supply of solar trackers, has signed an agreement with Solarig for the delivery of 130 MW of its 1P solar trackers and fixed structures. The agreement includes the supply of over 5300 trackers and 530 fixed-tilt racks across a cluster of three projects in Italy.

With a strong track record in the solar sector, Gonvarri Solar Steel continues to reinforce its presence in Italy, a market where it has been supplying solar technologies and solutions since 2010. This year marks a record-breaking milestone there for the company as it celebrates its 15th anniversary in the country.

Solar Steel’s 1P trackers and fixed structures will support more than 209 000 high-power modules, optimising solar capture in Italy’s uneven terrain. These systems are perfectly tailored to local land conditions, ensuring efficient energy generation and tracking performance.

Construction of the mixed solar parks – where Solarig will integrate both fixed and tracking systems – is set to begin in the coming months. Commissioning and operation are expected between late 2025 and early 2026.

Both companies are committed to ensuring the positive impact of these projects under current Italian regulations, which guarantee minimal disruption to local flora and fauna.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.