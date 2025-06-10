SUSI Partners sells Dutch PV portfolio

SUSI Partners has sold a 76 MW portfolio of operational utility scale solar photovoltaic (PV) assets in the Netherlands to Ingka Investments, the investment arm of the largest IKEA retailer Ingka Group. With this transaction, SUSI has now successfully exited 80% of the SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II’s (SREF II) assets.

The 76 MW portfolio consists of three utility scale solar PV parks combining for an average annual power production of 67 GWh. This is enough to cover the electricity consumption of nearly 24 000 Dutch households, and accounts for more than 100 000 t of avoided CO 2 -e emissions to date. SUSI had acquired the assets throughout 2019 upon the sites entering commercial operations and has now sold them to Ingka Investments after six years of diligent asset management.

SUSI launched SREF II in 2014 and built a well-diversified portfolio of operating onshore wind and solar PV assets located across Europe. Projects were typically acquired at ready-to-build stage and have all built up a robust production track record since their respective start of commercial operations.

SUSI ensured strong downside protection and cash flow visibility through long-term power-purchase agreements and access to feed-in schemes that provide a minimum offtake-price guarantee across the SREF II portfolio. At the same time, SUSI maintained adequate levels of exposure to merchant power prices to retain upside potential and ensure inflation protection in high-power-price environments.

SUSI maintained proactive oversight of its SREF II construction processes and emerging commercial and technical matters, working closely with local service project managers as well as operations and maintenance service providers. Additionally, SUSI pursued various value-adding initiatives across its portfolio, including the extension of the assets’ design life and the exploration of the potential for repowering and co-location with battery energy storage capacity and complementary renewable power generation.

With the successful sale of the Dutch solar PV portfolio, SUSI has now sold 80% of SREF II’s assets based on invested capital, thereby delivering well-performing, resilient, and sustainable assets to the new owners and securing attractive value for its clients and their beneficiaries.

