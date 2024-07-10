BayWa r.e. sells 95 MW Spanish solar farm

BayWa r.e. sold its Spanish Almodóvar solar farm to leading independent power producer (IPP) Encavis AG. Located in Andalucía near the city of Córdoba, the solar farm is expected to be connected to the grid in 4Q25. With a capacity of 95 MW and an annual electricity generation of 187 GWh, Almodóvar will make a significant contribution to the Spanish energy transition.

After the sale of the 109 MW Lirios solar farm a few months ago, this transaction marks another milestone in the ongoing partnership between BayWa r.e. and Encavis AG, which unite their expertise to advance numerous solar and wind projects across Europe.

Almodóvar is part of a 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) that BayWa r.e. signed with Huhtamaki in 2021, a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions based in Finland. The deal for two Spanish solar farms covers approximately 80% of Huhtamaki’s electricity needs in Europe. It marked the largest European solar corporate VPPA for the packaging industry, as well as the first solar corporate VPPA signed by a Finnish company.

BayWa r.e. is dedicated to improving biodiversity throughout the project’s construction and operation. To achieve this, the company will take various measures. These include laying out two ponds for invertebrates and amphibians, installing nesting boxes, and building shelter for small mammals, insects and bats. Furthermore, the company will cultivate leguminous and cereal species as a habitat for steppe birds on an area of approximately 82 ha., situated near the project site.

“We are delighted to announce the successful sale of yet another solar park developed by our team in Spain. Almodóvar is part of continued project sales we will be delivering in Europe over the coming months. The energy transition is accelerating by the day, and we are well positioned to drive further growth in wind, solar and battery storage projects,” commented Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e. AG.

“We have been active in the Spanish market for more than ten years and have realised over 600 MW of wind and solar projects there. It is one of the key markets for BayWa r.e. and we will continue to play a leading role in advancing the energy transition in Spain and beyond,” added Juanjo Álvarez, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. Projects Spain.

