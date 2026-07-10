L&B Partners advises NextEnergy Capital on €93 million financing for agrivoltaic plant

L&B Partners S.p.A. acted as financial advisor to NextEnergy Capital, as sponsor, in the project finance transaction for NXP V Italy HoldCo S.r.l. to finance the development and operation of a 73.5 MW advanced agrivoltaic (agri-PV) plant located in the municipality of Giugliano in Campania, as part of the Terra del Sole project.

The €93 million financing was provided by UniCredit S.p.A., acting as Global Co-ordinator, Underwriter, and Bookrunner.

The L&B Partners S.p.A. team, comprising Vice President, Carlo Felice Balduzzi, Managing Director, Stefano Galbusera, and Analyst, Marco Toffenetti, advised the sponsor and the project company as financial advisor, supporting the structuring of the financing package and all phases of the transaction through to financial close.

The plant, which qualifies for incentives under Ministerial Decree No. 436/2023, will benefit from an incentive tariff under the contract for difference (CfD) mechanism, as well as a capital grant of up to 40% of eligible investment costs funded through Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The transaction relates to Terra del Sole, one of the largest advanced agri-PV plants currently under construction in Italy, and represents a significant contribution to achieving national and European decarbonisation and energy transition objectives, while generating environmental, economic, and social benefits for the local area.

With this transaction, L&B Partners S.p.A. further strengthens its established track record in providing financial advisory services for renewable energy project finance transactions, supporting the development of strategic energy transition infrastructure through innovative and sustainable financing solutions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.