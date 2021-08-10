Orbital Solar Services awarded solar farm contract in the US

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, has been awarded an EPC contract to construct a 132.2 MWdc/100 MWac solar farm in Southeastern US.

The contract calls for Orbital Solar Services to design, engineer, and produce a utility-scale solar array to be delivered in early 2022. Under the contract terms, the company will provide full utility-scale EPC services, including substation construction. The project will consist of 350 000 solar panels installed across 800 acres of land and will provide power for 20 000 homes per year.

Orbital Solar Services was selected based on its in-house engineering capabilities, supply chain relationships and proven track record of having executed more than 40 solar projects over 600 MW. The company is a well-recognised industry leader with over 50 years combined experience in the delivery and management of both commercial and renewable energy construction projects.

