Innova secures planning consent for solar project in Taunton

Ham Farm solar park, Innova’s 22 MW solar development in Taunton, received planning consent from Somerset Council on 27 June 2024.

This is Innova’s second solar project to receive planning permission in Somerset this year, following the approval of North Preston solar park (25 MW) in February.

Once built and energised, Ham Farm solar park will produce power equivalent to the electricity usage of 5500 homes, based on average domestic consumption per annum. This will offset 4600 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

The biodiversity strategy for the site achieves a biodiversity net gain (BNG) of 19% for habitats and 16% for hedgerows on site – going above and beyond England's mandatory 10% BNG requirement.

Together, Ham Farm solar park and North Preston solar park will bring a total of 47 MW of solar power to Somerset, further supporting Somerset Council in their goal to become a carbon-neutral county by 2030.

Rob Parish, Senior Project Manager at Innova, said: “We are thrilled to have obtained planning approval for Ham solar farm from Somerset Council after a very detailed review of the application.

“To have received planning consent for two new solar sites in Somerset in 2024 is a fantastic outcome for Innova. This is not only testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone in the business to bring the projects to this point, but also to those outside Innova who have supported or partnered with us along the way.

“We are particularly grateful to the Local Planning Authority for their proactive engagement through the application determination process.”

Vanessa Becker-Hughes, a local resident who attended the planning committee, added: “I am delighted that Ham solar farm has obtained planning consent, which will not only produce clean energy that the UK desperately needs, but will also provide vital habitats for the local wildlife. Having set up Community Power Limited, which built a 1 MW solar farm owned by the people, I know first-hand how beneficial solar farms can be to the local environment and to help the UK reach net zero.”

