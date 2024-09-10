OX2 sells solar projects to European Energy

OX2 has sold two solar projects in Australia with combined capacity of 137 MWp/105 MWac. The transaction will be recorded in 3Q24.

The sale includes project rights for Lancaster solar farm, 106 MWp/80 MWac, located in Victoria and Mulwala solar farm, 31 MWp/25 MWac, in New South Wales. Both solar farms are expected to become operational during 2026.

Once operational, the annual production from the solar farms is estimated to about 255 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 54 000 Australian households.

The transaction will have a limited impact on OX2’s accounts. Following this transaction and the recently announced sale of a solar farm in Victoria OX2’s development portfolio in Australia includes projects totalling 1185 MW.

