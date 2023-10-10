De Gaulle Fleurance advises R.Power Group on its partnership with Eiffel Investment Group

R.Power S.A., one of the leading independent integrated solar power producers in Central Europe, is strengthening its growth in the European power generation market by joining forces with Eiffel Investment Group, a leading French asset manager. The two companies will develop over 1 GWp of ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) projects in Romania.

As part of a joint venture, R.Power will bring over 50 PV projects at various stages of development, while Eiffel Investment Group will provide financing via its Eiffel Transition Infrastructure fund. The partners intend to accelerate the development of solar PV projects on the Romanian market, by combining their expertise in this field.

Once operational, these projects should supply renewable electricity to over 500 000 Romanian households, helping to avoid the emission of the equivalent of 420 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

The De Gaulle Fleurance team was led by Partner, Sylvie Perrin, and Senior Manager, David Faravelon, with Senior Associate, Anne Kuhanathan and Associate, Jordan Le Gallo, handling the M&A/corporate aspects.

“We are delighted to support R.Power in this ambitious approach to the Romanian market, which will significantly advance the growth of clean energy generation in the region,” explained Sylvie Perrin. “This project will enable R.Power to continue its development in the European solar energy market, with a sustainable and profitable growth model. We would like to thank R.Power for its confidence. Our involvement in this project confirms and consolidates our international positioning in the renewable energies sector.”

