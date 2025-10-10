First row of photovoltaic panels installed at Tauhei solar farm

The ‘golden row’ of photovoltaic (PV) panels has been installed at the Tauhei solar farm – a key milestone in the construction of what is on track to become New Zealand’s largest solar farm at the time of commissioning in late 2026.

This initial row sets the benchmark for quality and alignment across the entire site, with panel installation now progressing rapidly.

The project, a joint venture between Harmony Energy and First Renewables, part of Clarus, along with construction partner Elecnor, remains on schedule, with the substation expected to be energised by mid-2026.

Garth Elmes, Managing Director, Harmony Energy, respondedd: “The golden row installation is a milestone moment for everyone involved. Through strong collaboration between government, industry, partners, and communities, we are proud to set the standard needed to strengthen New Zealand’s energy security and achieve its climate goals. The support from the Te Aroha West community has been inspiring and shows how people in New Zealand are behind a nation that thrives on renewable energy and the many benefits it brings. We could not do this without them, and their support will have an impact for generations to come.”

With construction already 25% complete, the project is on track to deliver 202 MW of clean energy, enough to power 35 000 homes by late 2026.

This ambitious development brings together global expertise and strong local involvement, with around 40% of the workforce from the Matamata-Piako District and over 100 000 native species being planted to restore biodiversity.

Once operational, the site will generate enough renewable electricity to power all the homes in the Matamata-Piako District as well as those in the neighbouring Hauraki and South Waikato Districts (with information sourced from Infometrics).

Typically taking around 18 months to be delivered, the project team behind the Tauhei solar farm have ensured the transformer is already in Auckland and ready to be installed in November 2025, once foundation works are complete. This means the site is prepared to move forward efficiently when the transformer is called upon.

With construction progressing well, it is an exciting time for the project as it moves into the next stages of development.

First Renewables and Harmony have been looking for opportunities to make a difference at a grassroots community level.

Funding has been provided to a number of local initiatives, including helping to fund a solar installation at the local Te Miro Mountain Bike Club, making a donation to the Te Aroha College for a school sports trip and a number of other donations currently under consideration.

Funding was also provided to Light Up the Domain, a community-led initiative aimed at making the town’s premier park more welcoming after dark and highlighting its unique character. The donation will help fund the installation of eco-friendly lighting around the Gallipoli Centennial ponds and gardens.

With the site moving towards the latter stages of construction, the plan to have the site fully operational by 2027 is progressing well.

Elmes added: “So much planning and delivery has gone into the success of this site, and the golden row installation is a great moment to remind all those involved how far we have come. We extend our thanks to everyone involved in getting the Tauhei project to this point.”

