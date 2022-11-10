Sonnedix acquires Portuguese solar portfolio

Sonnedix has officially expanded into Portugal with the acquisition of a 262 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio.

The portfolio consists of seven ground-mounted projects under construction or late-stage development with a cumulative capacity of 262 MWp throughout the country. During its first year of operation, these projects are expected to produce approximately 415 00 MWh a year of clean electricity, capable of powering over 137 000 homes, avoiding over 76 000 t of CO 2 .

This acquisition is its entry-to-market in Portugal, adding diversification to the Sonnedix portfolio and strengthening its position in Europe.

“This feat demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Iberian Peninsula which is currently being seen as an energy powerhouse in Europe,” said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix. “It is a very exciting moment in the industry, and we have all intentions to become a true leader in the energy transition by expanding our presence in Portgual.”

“We have a responsibility to supply clean and affordable electricity to our communities which is a fundamental need,” stated Carlos Guinand, Executive Chairman of Sonnedix. “We want to help Portugal reach its renewable power targets and I am very proud of our team for their efforts to take them there.”

Sonnedix currently has a total capacity of close to 8 GW worldwide, including a development pipeline of more than 5 GW. The renewable energy producer operates more than 180 projects totalling almost 600 MW in the Iberic market and has almost 770 MW under construction or various stages of development.

