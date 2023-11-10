Masdar and PLN inaugurate Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar farm

Masdar, and Indonesia’s state-owned utility company, PLN, have inaugurated the 145 MW (MWac) (192MWp) Cirata floating solar farm in Indonesia, the largest in the Southeast Asia region.

The inauguration was held in the presence of: Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Arifin Tasrif, Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, and a number of other officials and representatives of either company.

Cirata is Masdar’s first floating PV project and its first renewable energy project in the Southeast Asian market. Built on a 250 ha. plot of the Cirata Reservoir, in the West Java province, it will power 50 000 homes and offset 214 000 t of carbon dioxide emissions.

Masdar and PLN NP recently signed an MOU to develop Phase II of Cirata with up to 500 MW additional capacity, following a regulatory development from the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Indonesia that that has increased the portion of water that can be covered, for renewable energy uses, to a maximum of 20%.

“The Cirata Floating PV is the result of collaboration between two countries, namely Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, which involves PLN and Masdar. The capacity of the Cirata Floating PLTS could be greater, with a maximum total potential reaching around 1.2 GW peak, if it utilised 20% of the total area of the Cirata reservoir. With the operation of the Cirata Floating PV, we hope it will increase investor confidence and encourage technological innovation as a solution to limited land in developing solar energy, where Indonesia has enormous floating PV potential,” said Tasrif.

