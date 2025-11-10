Push Power to power Park Hill energy extension

Push Power Ltd has announced a new solar photovoltaic (PV) project breaking ground in November with an inaugural 12 MWp ground mount solar installation at Park Hill near Arbroath in Scotland.

Based in Colchester, Push Power Ltd is an acclaimed EPC provider of commercial solar rooftop and ground-mounted systems together with energy storage solutions.

Push Power Ltd will start construction at the Park Hill site near Arbroath later this month. Once operational, this greenfield asset is anticipated to power approximately 4300 average UK homes and avoid approximately 2400 tpy of carbon dioxide.

Andy Khan, Managing Director of Push Power, said, “This is an exciting milestone for Push Power as we continue to expand our large scale solar portfolio across the UK, combining technical excellence with long-term investment capability. The Park Hill Extension is a significant project which reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, investment-grade renewable energy assets throughout the UK.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!