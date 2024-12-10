Qair commissions first solar PV farm

Qair has announced the commissioning of its first fully developed solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in Italy. Located in the Marrubiù industrial estate in the Province of Oristano, Sardinia, the 8.2 MWp facility is expected to generate 12.7 GWh of renewable energy annually, which represents the annual consumption of 3000 households and the equivalent of 350 tpy of CO 2 emissions avoided. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Qair’s expansion in Italy, increasing the company’s total installed capacity in the country, until now solely comprised of acquired projects, to 21 MW.

The authorisation for the Marrubiù solar power plant was granted in September 2021, with construction commencing in June 2023. Built on municipal land, the project exemplifies the harmonious integration of renewable energy infrastructure and community benefits. The municipality will receive annual rental income from the land for the next 30 years, reinforcing the plant’s long-term value to the local economy.

“I am delighted with this commissioning, a significant milestone for Qair in Italy. I would like to thank the Municipality of Marrubiù and the Sardinia region for their trust and support towards a greener and more self-sufficient future for the highland. This initiative reflects Qair’s commitment to local communities while advancing the transition to clean energy,” said Emmanuel Macqueron, CEO at Qair Italy.

