Lightsource bp’s US solar farm begins operations

A stride in decarbonisation in Pennsylvania, US, was made recently with the commercial operation of a 17.5 MW solar farm in Franklin County. The project, Elk Hill Solar 2, which was developed under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and Lightsource bp, is helping advance energy and sustainability priorities for both SEPTA and the Commonwealth. The solar farm was developed, and is owned and operated by Lightsource bp.

The project is one of two solar farms that SEPTA and Lightsource bp announced on Earth Day in 2020. Elk Hill Solar 2 will generate an estimated 27 377 MWh of clean and affordable solar energy, or nearly 10% of SEPTA’s 380 000 MWh/yr electricity demand – the equivalent of providing energy to more than 2500 US homes annually.

Generation from a solar farm of this size and type would be expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 19 360 tpy of CO 2 , equivalent to offsetting the emissions of 4180 fuel burning cars each year. It also supports Pennsylvania’s goals to generate a percentage of clean electricity by solar photovoltaics (PVs), helping to diversify the state’s energy portfolio and increase security with locally generated power.

Lightsource bp and project investors fully funded the project, an estimated US$18 million of investment into energy infrastructure for Pennsylvania. In addition to providing cost-competitive, locally generated renewable energy, Elk Hill Solar 2 created 100 jobs during the construction of the facility. Over 43 800 bifacial solar panels, which collect the sun’s energy from both sides of the panel, were installed across approximately 80 acres. The solar panels will follow the sun during the day to collect the optimal amount of sunlight.

