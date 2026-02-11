CWP Europe commissions 174 MWdc Studina solar project in Romania

CWP Europe has fully commissioned the 174 MWdc Studina solar project in Romania, with the project having reached its commercial operation date.

The plant will generate approximately 245 000 MWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power over 122 500 households and to avoid around 220 500 tpy of CO 2 emissions. A building permit for co-located battery storage system has also been obtained, with construction planned for the next step.

The project was realised with the expertise of contractors Siemens Energy, Solarpro, and Eximprod, and marks a major milestone in CWP Europe’s strategy to accelerate the energy transition across Southeast Europe.

Alex Sekulovic, CFO and COO, CWP Europe, commented: “CWP’s construction team played a key role in the delivery of the Studina project, demonstrating strong co-ordination and disciplined execution throughout the most demanding phases of construction. Close collaboration with our EPC partners, Solarpro and Eximprod, ensured high quality standards, timely delivery, and full compliance with EHS requirements, with zero accidents recorded over the course of the project.”

Viktor Garbev, Executive VP, CWP Europe, added: “Enabled by our local teams, this project demonstrates our ability to acquire sites, form strong partnerships, add value through optimised permitting, and deliver real assets at scale in complex technical and regulatory environments.”

