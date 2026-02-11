WFW advises Sonnedix on acquisition of six PV projects and high-voltage substation

Watson Farley & Williams has advised global renewable energy company, Sonnedix, on its acquisition of five project companies owning six operating photovoltaic (PV) plants and 50% stake in a high-voltage substation, all located in France.

This is one of three mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions completed by Sonnedix in France in 2025, enabling it to approach 400 MWp of operating capacity in France, representing a 24% increase in just one year.

Sonnedix has been a key player in the renewable energy sector since 2009, boasting over 11 GW of capacity worldwide, along with a development pipeline exceeding 6 GW.

The multidisciplinary WFW Paris Energy team that advised Sonnedix was led by Regulatory, Public Law, and Project Partner, Laurent Battoue, and Corporate and M&A Partner, Thomas Rabain. They were notably assisted by Partners, Stefan Kilgus and Christian Bauer, and Counsel, Antoine Bois-Minot.

