Aura Power’s Grimsby solar farm reaches financial close

Aura Power’s third UK solar project, located in Grimsby, secured project finance on 6 June. This achievement follows the successful financing of the company’s Kemble and Burtree Lane solar farms, bringing it to a total of 190 MWp currently under construction.

The company is on track to build out its 0.5 GWp pipeline of UK solar assets by 2028, due to timely grid connection dates and robust delivery strategy.

The Grimsby solar farm, situated in North East Lincolnshire, will feature a single-axis tracking system and carefully considered landscaping, delivering a 71% biodiversity net gain. This aligns with ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability alongside clean energy generation.

Like the Kemble and Burtree Lane projects, Grimsby has secured a government-backed Contract for Difference (CfD), won through Allocation Round 5 (AR5). Early works on the new substation are already underway, with the main construction phase set to begin shortly. Energisation is being targeted for early 2026.

Rabobank providing senior debt for this project.

Aura Power Director, Ben Moore, said: “It’s a really exciting time for us at Aura. Having started the company 12 years ago, we are delighted to be building an operations portfolio of over 0.5 GW of solar assets in the UK. We are grateful to our dedicated team and partners who have helped us to develop high quality, buildable projects.”

Jesse Leeuwendal, Director at Rabobank, added: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Aura Power as they accelerate the delivery of clean energy infrastructure across the UK. Supporting the financing of the Grimsby solar farm, alongside Kemble and Burtree Lane, reflects our shared commitment to sustainable development and the energy transition. Aura’s strong track record and strategic approach make them a trusted partner in building a greener future.”

