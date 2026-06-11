Elgin breaks ground in the UK for the first time with 112 MW solar portfolio

Elgin, a fully integrated, utility scale solar and storage independent power producer (IPP), has commenced construction on a 112 MW portfolio of UK solar and storage projects that it will hold into long-term operation.

The three projects form part of its agreement with international industrial and energy company, METLEN Energy & Metals, and sit within the IPP’s 1 GW ready-to-build pipeline across the UK and Ireland. This marks a milestone in Elgin’s progression from development into full-cycle delivery in the UK, building on its track record in Ireland, where it has managed construction and transitioned assets into long-term operation.

The three projects include Aston Flamville, a 26.2 MW project in Leicestershire, Thorpe, a 61.9 MW project in Staffordshire, and Maes Mawr, a 24.5 MW site in Glamorgan, with a full build programme running throughout 2026 and 2027.

The Independent Connection Provider (ICP) works will be delivered by G2 Energy, part of Mitie Power & Grid. Elgin recently secured 382 MW of capacity spanning eight contracts in the UK’s Allocation Round 7 CfD auction, adding to the 164 MW in AR6 and 130 MW in AR5, underscoring the scale of the pipeline behind these sites.

Dermot Kelleher, CEO, Elgin, noted: “Moving these projects into construction marks a significant step in our UK delivery strategy. We have built a substantial pipeline, secured long-term contracts, put financing in place and are now executing at scale. Delivering these sites under a co-ordinated programme reflects the strength of our platform and the relationships we’ve built over many years.”

Together, the sites are set to power approximately 24 000 homes across the UK, in the first six months of operation, supporting Elgin’s target to deliver more than 10 GW of solar and storage capacity by 2030. Earlier in 2026, Elgin secured up to £500 million of funding from a banking syndicate to accelerate the build-out of its UK pipeline, with the group comprising BNP Paribas, Siemens Bank, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, and NatWest, who also acted as the sole structuring and co-ordinating bank.

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