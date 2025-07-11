Solargik signs 85 MW of new solar tracker deployments in Italy

Solargik, a global pioneer in photovoltaic terrain-adaptive energy solutions, has announced the signing of 85 MW in new utility scale solar projects across Italy, marking a significant step in opening up solar deployment in areas long considered too steep, constrained, or regulated for viable installation in Europe.

The contracts – spanning a 45 MW portfolio with Revalue, a third agreement with Free Ingegneria, and an additional 20 MW challenging agrivoltaics project in Southern Italy – add to Solargik’s already substantial pipeline in Italy, bringing total signed capacity to hundreds of megawatts, further positioning the company as a key player in driving Italy’s clean energy transition. From the northeast to the southern regions of Basilicata, the projects reflect a growing shift in the Italian landscape: solar energy reaching areas previously written off as unbuildable or off-limits.

In 2024, Italy’s solar energy market saw record growth, adding about 6.8 GW of new solar capacity – a 30% increase over the previous year. As demand soars, competition for suitable land is intensifying, particularly with new national guidelines limiting the use of prime farmland for solar farms. Solargik’s terrain-adaptive and agrivoltaic-compatible tracker systems offer a timely solution helping Italy expand clean energy capacity even where land is limited.

“Italy is one of the most strategically important markets for Solargik,” said Gil Kroyzer, CEO of Solargik. “What makes these projects exciting is not just the scale, but the innovation involved - sloped terrain, agrivoltaics readiness, low-impact deployment. They showcase how our smart systems unlock solar potential in all terrains, including places others would avoid. We’re proud to partner with forward-thinking developers like Revalue, Free Ingegneria, and others, each bringing a unique and ambitious vision that we help turn into reality. These are the kinds of solutions needed to accelerate the energy transition.”

Solargik’s collaboration with Revalue, 45 MW across 10 different project sites, is planned for fast-track delivery by 2H25, leveraging Solargik’s low-impact tracking systems to minimise grading and maximise yield across diverse terrain.

“Solargik brings a rare combination of technical depth and practical execution,” added Luca Di Giacomo, Co-CEO of Revalue. “They’ve helped us deploy quickly across multiple sites while meeting both performance and permitting goals.”

Solargik’s contract with Free Ingegneria covers a 20 MW portfolio of four ground-mounted solar projects in Italy, all scheduled for completion by 2026. The sites include slopes as steep as 40% – terrain that typically makes solar deployment technically and economically unfeasible.

Solargik’s solution overcame this barrier by adjusting tracker orientation and deploying short-structure systems engineered for steep and uneven land. This approach allowed the projects to move forward within tight environmental and permitting constraints, without compromising on cost or performance.

“Solargik’s adaptive engineering gave us options where none seemed possible,” commented Marco Giovannini, CEO of Free Ingegneria. “Their ability to rethink standard layouts was essential in overcoming the site’s challenges.”

The additional project within Solargik’s 85 MW Italian rollout includes an agrivoltaic development for 20 MW in the southern region of Basilicata. The project is situated on sloped agricultural land and includes strict environmental and permitting constraints. Solargik is deploying a specialised tracker system designed for agrivoltaic environments with 1.3 m ground clearance and a maximum height of 2.5 m. Solargik solutions are designed for low-impact development, avoiding cutting into the terrain, aligning with sustainable permitting policies, and offering a path forward for agricultural zones where conventional systems would be ruled out.

