Exus Renewables closes solar financing with MUFG EMEA

Exus Renewables has closed financing for the Cibele solar farm in Portugal, with MUFG EMEA acting as Sole Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA), Hedge Provider, Facility Agent, and Account Bank.

Located in the Alentejo region, the solar farm will have a peak capacity of 130 MW and span approximately 300 ha. Once operational, it is expected to supply clean electricity to around 69 000 Portuguese households annually, making a direct contribution to national energy independence and the sustainability of Portugal’s electricity system.

The project supports Exus’ ongoing growth strategy in Iberia and its ambition to become a NextGen Energy Solutions provider across Europe. It also contributes to Portugal’s national renewable energy targets, with solar playing a central role in the country’s decarbonisation roadmap as they aim for 21 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

“Following the successful financing of our projects in Spain and Poland, this transaction marks a key milestone as our first project financing in Portugal as a NextGen Energy Solutions provider,” said João Pedro Summavielle, Chief Financial Officer at Exus Renewables. “Partnering with MUFG reinforces the bankability of our platform and our commitment to scaling clean energy across Europe through disciplined, high-quality development.”

“We are delighted to have supported Exus Renewables with a flexible financing structure tailored to the requirements of the transaction,” added Genoveva Ramon-Borja, Managing Director, Head of EU GCIB Coverage, MUFG. “This new financing reinforces MUFG´s commitment to supporting the renewable energy sector in Iberia and demonstrates our capabilities in delivering a fully integrated financing package with lending, hedging, agency, and account bank services. We were pleased to combine our sector knowledge and tailored structuring to support our client achieve their strategic ambitions.”

