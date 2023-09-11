Altus Power adds 3 MW of solar assets in the Greater Boston Area

Altus Power, announced the addition of 3 MW in solar arrays to its operating portfolio currently serving the Greater Boston area. The assets were introduced by a Massachusetts developer and add to the company’s 117 MW in Massachusetts as of June 30, 2023.

“We’re pleased to continue the expansion of our Massachusetts solar portfolio, delivering the benefits of clean electric power to businesses and residents in the state,” said Gregg Felton, co-CEO and co-founder, Altus Power. “Massachusetts has set ambitious goals for the use of clean energy and we’re proud to support those goals through the numerous solar arrays we own and operate across the Commonwealth.”

These commercial and industrial solar arrays are all sited on rooftops and the benefits of the clean electric power generated will be available to private entities and a local college. The solar assets will produce approximately 3 300 000 kWh in the next 12 months, the equivalent of 2400 tpy of carbon dioxide. Altus Power’s portfolio across 25 states serves enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals, anchored by the company’s distributed solar arrays.

