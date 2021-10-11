DNV awards Statement of Conformity to Sungrow FPV

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has awarded a Statement of Conformity to the Chinese Solar Energy company Sungrow FPV, a provider of floating solar photovoltaic (PV) – FPV – for inland water and coastal areas, for its anchoring and mooring design methodology for FPV systems.

The Statement of Conformity is the first of its kind to refer to the DNVGL-RP-0584, Recommended Practice for Design, development and operation of floating solar PV systems, published in March 2021. The Statement of Conformity was issued after a thorough verification process, based on the requirements and recommendations of DNVGL-RP-0584 concerning design methodology for anchoring and mooring of FPV plants.

Floating solar has become an increasingly popular solution for installation of renewable energy in areas with space constraints, however anchoring and mooring failures have proven to be a threat and a major risk for FPV installations around the world, with more than a few cases of accidents being recorded. It is important to put a strong focus on floating solar projects to ensure proper and accurate design of these components, to avoid more accidents and a detrimental effect on the development and progress of the whole floating solar segment.

The Statement of Conformity verifies that the design methodology for anchoring and mooring of Sungrow FPV, including design principles, methods and safety factors, complies with the recommended practice, and it is considered adequate to be implemented in design of future FPV projects. Project specific requirements, as well as correct site-specific environmental conditions, will need to be considered when applying the design methodology.

DNV’s 2021 ‘Energy Transition Outlook’ forecasts solar PV will see a 20-fold growth over the forecast period to 2050. A high technology cost-learning rate of presently 26% per capacity doubling explains much of this growth. Solar PV and storage and the production of green hydrogen will help solar contend with a low capture price for the electricity generated. Within the growing solar PV industry, floating solar is still niche, but growing rapidly.

Recent estimates for the global installed capacity of floating solar are above 3 GWp, with wide-spread consensus among industry players that the capacity is expected to reach 10 GWp before the end of 2025. A report from the World Bank estimates the global potential of floating solar, under moderate assumptions, is more than 4 TWp on man-made reservoirs alone, without accounting for coastal and offshore areas.

