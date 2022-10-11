BELECTRIC repowers large scale solar project in Israel

BELECTRIC is repowering the Halutziot solar farm for its customer Enlight in Israel. By replacing parts of the existing technology, the solar energy specialist increases the project’s capacity from 55 MWp to 88 MWp, which makes Halutziot Israel’s largest repowering project.

Halutziot solar farm is situated in the Negev desert in Israel and was originally commissioned in 2015. At the time of commissioning, it became Israel’s largest PV plant. BELECTRIC will now replace 180 000 existing modules with 161 000 new high capacity modules. The retrofit works also include replacing the inverters and transformers on site. In addition, an energy storage system will be installed. This makes Halutziot one of Israel’s first hybrid projects combining solar energy and battery storage. It is also the first time that BELECTRIC has signed an EPC contract with Enlight, an Israel-based investment company and important player in the Israeli and global PV market.

Yaron Lado, Business Development Manager at BELECTRIC Israel, commented: “We thank Enlight for choosing us to lead this project, including the repowering works, main equipment upgrade and storage system integration all while assuring minimum downtime for the project, connected to the high voltage grid. We are thankful for this vote of confidence, and are looking forward to expanding our collaboration in future projects.”

Replacement works have started, and the construction works are expected to be finished by 2Q23. BELECTRIC will also take on operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the repowered project.

“After the successful completion of the 60 MWp retrofit works performed by BELECTRIC for EDF in 2020 and 2021, I am very glad this experience brought us the opportunity to participate in this exciting project. I am confident it will bring further opportunities for cooperation with our new customer Enlight,” added Anna Velikansky, Managing Director of BELECTRIC Israel Ltd.

