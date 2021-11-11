Duette Solar Power Plant now operational

Duke Energy Florida’s Duette Solar Power Plant is now operational, delivering on the company’s commitment to expand its clean energy portfolio statewide.

With a combined investment of over US$2 billion, Duke Energy Florida’s solar generation portfolio will include 25 grid-tied solar power plants that will benefit all of the company’s 1.9 million Florida customers. These projects will provide approximately 1500 MW of emission-free generation using approximately 5 million solar panels by 2024.

“Customers want us to provide more renewable and cleaner energy. As another solar site goes into operation, we are delivering on that promise,” said Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas. “These investments will allow Florida customers to enjoy an energy system that is increasingly resilient and provides cleaner energy to everyone in our service area.”

The Duette facility was built on approximately 520 acres in Manatee County, Florida, US, and was placed in service on 25 October – more than seven weeks ahead of its scheduled completion date. It is part of Duke Energy Florida’s US$1 billion investment to provide customers with 700 MW of clean energy by 2022.

The project team performed more than 175 000 safe work hours to complete the Duette Solar Power Plant. The 74.5-MW facility consists of approximately 227 000 single-axis tracking solar panels, capable of producing enough electricity to power approximately 23 000 homes at peak production annually.

The company is well on its way to a major milestone of completing 10 new solar projects by 2022. Eight of those facilities are now in service, while the remaining two are under construction.

The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant site began construction on 610 acres in Hardee County, Florida, US. The 74.9-MW facility will consist of approximately 235 000 single-axis tracking solar panels capable of producing enough electricity to power approximately 23 000 homes at peak production annually.

The Sandy Creek Solar Power Plant is being built on 625 acres in Bay County, Florida, US. As the county’s first solar power plant, the facility will bring 74.9 MW of clean energy to the area and consist of approximately 220 000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The Sandy Creek Solar Power Plant is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

The company’s eight solar power plants already in service eliminate more than 1 billion lb. of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions each year.

Further, the company announced an additional 750 MW of solar generation this year to be completed between 2022 through 2024. This represents another US$1 billion investment and the addition of 10 new solar sites. The location of six sites have been announced, with another four sites to be selected in 2022.

Through reduction in the use of fossil fuels, these 10 projects are projected to lower the emission of global warming gases such as CO 2 at an average rate of over 700 000 tpy.

