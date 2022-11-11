Aura Power gains approval for 55 MW solar project

Burtree Lane solar farm will nearly triple the existing renewable energy generated in Darlington Borough, the UK, significantly contributing towards the council’s commendable target of reaching net zero emissions by 2040, as well as assisting national targets to completely decarbonise the electricity grid by 2035.

It will provide clean electricity equivalent to the consumption of 14 400 homes and save over 10 000 tpy of carbon emissions, for 40 years. Significant ecological enhancements are included in the design to improve habitats for wildlife. These include new hedgerows and trees as well as managed marshy grassland to provide optimal habitat for breeding ground-nesting birds, giving a biodiversity net gain of 46%.

George Wilyman, Planning Manager at Aura Power, spoke to committee members and said: “This solar farm not only brings significant economic, solar, and environmental benefits, but provides a strong contribution to local and national carbon cutting targets. Although it has been recognised that the proposed development will have some impacts, it has been demonstrated that these will be minor. Whilst the public benefits as a result of the development are significant and far reaching.”

The solar farm also includes a Community Benefit Fund of £20 000 per year, equating to £800 000 over the 40-year operational lifetime of the development.

Aura Power looks forward to working with local stakeholders, including the Friends of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, who advocate for the railway which runs parallel to the eastern site boundary of the site. Information board pertaining to the railway and an improvement to the footpath running through the site are included as part of the solar farm’s proposal.

Construction is expected to start in 2023, and the local community will be notified in advance when dates have been confirmed.

Burtree Lane solar farm is part of a further approximately 300 MWp of Aura Power’s solar proposals currently awaiting planning decisions in various locations across the UK. 2022 has seen one of Aura Power’s most successful years yet, having gained planning approval for 350 MWp of solar and battery storage projects in the UK alone. Aura Power is working on a maturing pipeline of solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage not only in the UK but in Europe and North America.

