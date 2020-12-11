Scatec signs Brazilian solar MoU

Scatec has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equinor and Hydro with the purpose to jointly develop a 480 MW solar power plant.

With focus on renewable energy and a well-developed regulatory framework, the solar market in Brazil has significant long-term potential. Scatec and Equinor are jointly developing a portfolio of projects in Brazil, and currently have a 162 MW solar plant in operation.

The MoU provides a framework to realise the project on a site already secured in Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil by Scatec and Equinor. The MoU contemplates joint ownership and development of the project by the three parties and offtake of part of the production by Hydro. Subject to final agreement, the companies aim to reach an investment decision in 2021.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

&amp;nbsp;