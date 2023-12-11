InfraRed sells Jaguar solar portfolio in Mexico

InfraRed Capital Partners, a leading international infrastructure investment manager, is pleased to announce the sale of its investment in Jaguar Solar, a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects located in the Chihuahua desert, Mexico. The six operational assets with a combined capacity of 216 MW has been acquired by Zuma Energia, a Mexican Independent Power Producer (IPP) backed by State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), one of the largest utilities in the world.

InfraRed’s initial investment was made in 2017, a few years after the Mexican power sector was opened to private investment in 2013, alongside Invex Infraestructura, a local financial investor. By capitalising on this early-mover advantage, InfraRed supported the company to secure strategically located development sites, to form strong relationships with key local partners, and to create a proprietary route-to-market for the power generated. Together with Invex Infraestructura, InfraRed established an energy commercialisation company, Ammper Energia, and secured long-term offtake contracts with commercial and industrial clients.

Jaguar Solar has provided the region with a clean source of power, and it has also contributed to local communities through the creation of jobs during the construction and operational phases, as well as with the donation of equipment to several schools.

“We drew on our deep experience in renewables and greenfield development to support the successful establishment of Jaguar Solar, which was created shortly after the Mexican energy sector was opened for private investment. We worked closely with the company to navigate various regulatory challenges, and ultimately this transaction validates the fundamentals of our investment thesis,” said Stephane Kofman, Head of Capital Gain Funds at InfraRed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from TThéodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.