Low Carbon connects new solar capacity to grid

Global renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has successfully connected 42 MW of new solar capacity to the grid in the UK and the Netherlands.

The three solar farms are the latest projects to reach this key milestone as the company scales up to create 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Low Carbon’s St Clere’s solar farm in Essex will produce 23 MW of clean energy and is their second UK project to energise following the Fox Covert solar farm in Buckinghamshire announced in October.

The two Dutch projects located in the province of Utrecht, Wijkerbroek East, and Wijkerbroek West, are the latest instalment of more than 120 MW of Dutch solar that is expected to come online by early 2024. The projects have a capacity of 10 MW and 9 MW respectively and have been developed by LC Energy, Low Carbon’s joint venture with engineering firm, Qing, and one of the leading renewables developers in the Netherlands.

Roy Bedlow, Founder and Chief Executive of Low Carbon, said: “We are delighted to connect more new renewable capacity to the grid as we make progress on our journey towards building a global independent power producer. The latest milestone for these projects reinforces our strong track record of delivering renewable energy infrastructure on time and on budget as we maximise our efforts to tackle climate change.”

