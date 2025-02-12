Shawton Energy to develop 8.6 MW solar farm in south Wales

Shawton Energy Ltd set to develop an 8.6 MW solar farm in south Wales, having acquired the project from One Planet Developments Ltd.

Located in south Pembrokeshire, the solar farm amounts to over 14 000 panels and received planning approval last year. The project reflects Shawton Energy’s provision of secure and decarbonised energy solutions.

Construction of the solar farm will commence shortly, with energy generation projected to begin later in 2024. The solar farm will produce enough green electricity to power 2500 homes per year, saving over 2000 t of carbon annually.

This project responds to growing demand from businesses for long term, low-cost energy and reductions to greenhouse gas emissions while addressing the lack space for installing solar panels on their own sites.

Jamie Shaw, CEO at Shawton Energy, noted: “The acquisition of this ready-to-build asset from One Planet is a major milestone for Shawton Energy, as we continue to support British businesses in meeting their sustainability targets whilst reducing their energy costs. We’re pleased to expand our local and renewable electricity generation offering. This project will support our corporate and industrial clients in their cost reduction and environmental programmes.”

He continued: “This builds, strengthens, and diversifies our existing solar portfolio, demonstrating our commitment to expanding small scale distributed infrastructure and national and corporate renewable energy targets.”

Robert Wall, Head of Sustainable Private Infrastructure at Lazard Asset Management and Director of Shawton Energy, added: “We are committed to supporting the development of local, distributed, and sustainable energy and are pleased to be supporting Shawton Energy in its growth and local investments. We recognise the role that diverse forms of renewable energy have in meeting the rising demand for electricity and this Welsh project provides UK businesses with the low-cost energy they need to grow.”

James Stoney, Business Development Director at One Planet Developments, observed: “One Planet is pleased to have worked with Shawton Energy on this project. Having developed the site through to its ready-to-build stage, we look forward to seeing Shawton Energy build, own, and operate it.”

