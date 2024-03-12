Aneo commissions utility scale solar debut in Sweden

The renewable energy group Aneo has started producing power in Sweden's seventh-largest solar park, and the first utility scale farm constructed in a forest area. Henja solar farm is larger than any ground-mounted solar power plant in Norway to date. The park in Gislaved was developed and built in collaboration with the Swedish developer Sunna Group, in which Aneo acquired a stake in September 2022.

Aneo has invested approximately 100 million SEK in its first solar park in Sweden. “We have completed this project in record time. The project development – from securing land lease to commissioning – has only taken two years, thanks to our skilled partners in Sunna Group and a very time-efficient process for permits and grid connection. Norwegian authorities should look to Sweden,” said Kari Skeidsvoll Moe, EVP Renewables Portfolio and Growth at Aneo.

Henja solar farm has an installed capacity of 15.5 MW and an annual production of 15 GWh. In addition to being one of Sweden's largest solar parks, Henja is also the largest solar farm without fencing. The solar farm is an example of sustainable development of renewable energy, partly because the farm is located in a fire-damaged area.

