Energiequelle enters Greek renewable market

Energiequelle, an international project developer and operations manager, has opened an office in Athens and is entering the Greek renewable energy market. Energiequelle has already been active in the southern European country for several years and has now decided to establish a Greek branch.

Polydoros Pagonis was appointed Country Manager on 1 November. He has been instrumental in driving forward the preparations for the opening of the site in recent months and has already built up a valuable local network. He has many years of experience in the field of renewable energies and in the Greek market.

"I am delighted to be able to support Energiequelle's international growth by entering the Greek market. The country offers very good conditions for the development of renewable energies and will play an important role in the energy transition in Europe in the future," said Pagonis.

After the crisis over a decade ago, Greece is now one of the fastest growing economies in Europe. The country has set itself the goal of phasing out coal by 2028, reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. The country has already made considerable progress in this regard.

After Germany, France, Finland, Poland and South Africa, Greece is the sixth country in which Energiequelle is represented with branches.

"We have constantly analysed and examined potential in recent years and have entered three more country markets since 2020 in order to further strengthen our international business. I am convinced that we will be able to achieve our first project successes in the new countries in the near future," commented Gregor Weber, Senior Vice President Project Management.