Arise’s Pohjan Voima and Finsilva co-operate on Finnish renewable developments

Arise AB, via its Finnish subsidiary Pohjan Voima, has entered into a co-operation agreement with Finsilva, one of Finland's largest landowners. The co-operation opens up opportunities for the development of new wind and solar projects, which may also include battery storage.

Three of Pohjan Voima's current wind farm projects are located on land partially owned by Finsilva in Karstula, Keuruu and Parkano. In deepening their co-operation, Pohjan Voima and Finsilva have identified five new project areas, which have the conditions for the development of approximately 500 MW of wind and solar power. The projects will be included in Arise's portfolio as early-stage projects.

"We are delighted to announce this co-operation agreement between Pohjan Voima and Finsilva. This partnership marks another milestone in our growth strategy, adding 500 MW of new greenfield early-stage projects to our portfolio, proving that we are on track to deliver on our 2025 portfolio targets,” said Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO, Arise AB. “We are confident that Pohjan Voima will continue to utilise their expertise and develop these projects to ready to build stage, boosting our platform in Finland and contributing further to the energy transition"

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!