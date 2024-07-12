Limes reaches 250 MWp of fully consented solar projects in Italy

Limes has surpassed 250 MWp of fully consented solar projects in Italy, now totalling 264 MWp with the approval of the latest ones, 37MWp in Sicily and 6.1MWp in Piedmont.

Limes now has 17 fully consented projects, encompassing both Autorizzazione Unica and PAS, alongside 12 projects with positive environmental permits.

This positions the company among the top developers in Italy in terms of both number of projects and number of positive environmental permits obtained. The projects span four Italian regions – Sicily, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna, and Piedmont – demonstrating their extensive reach and local expertise.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!