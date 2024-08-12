LS Power to acquire large scale renewable energy business from Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

LS Power, a leading development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, has reached an agreement with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to acquire its renewable energy business.

The renewables business is comprised largely of wind and solar assets located throughout the US and Canada, including 44 operating assets with more than 3000 MW of generating capacity and an 8000 MW pipeline of wind, solar, battery energy storage, and renewable natural gas projects in various stages of development.

Approximately 2700 MW of the portfolio’s assets are located in the US, across NYISO, MISO, PJM, ERCOT, and CAISO markets, with the remaining 300 MW located in Canada.

“This represents a significant strategic investment in and expansion of LS Power’s renewable energy portfolio,” said Paul Segal, CEO of LS Power. “This business complements our existing fleet of more than 19 000 MW of top-performing renewable, energy storage, flexible gas and renewable fuels projects. We believe this platform will play a significant role in meeting the challenges of rising electric demand and advancing the energy transition.”

The Renewables Business will join LS Power’s existing portfolio of energy transition platforms, including:

REV Renewables, a leader in renewable generation and energy storage.

EVgo, a fast- charging network for electric vehicles, powered by 100% renewable energy.

CPower Energy Management, a leading, national distributed energy resource monetisation and virtual power plant services business.

Rise Light & Power, New York City’s largest generator, and developer of clean energy infrastructure including battery storage and offshore wind interconnection.

Primary Renewable Fuels, a leading waste-to-renewable natural gas development and operating platform.

Endurant Energy, a provider of distributed energy infrastructure.

LS Power Transmission, a leading private transmission owner and developer, with 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission lines operating, and 350+ miles and multiple substations under development or construction.

LS Power Generation, a large scale dispatchable generation platform providing energy, reliability and flexibility to the grid.

The transaction is expected to close in 4Q24 or 1Q25 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and approval under applicable competition laws.

Milbank LLP is serving as legal advisor and Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are serving as financial advisors to LS Power on the acquisition.

