VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities agree to acquire three solar sites

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (GSEO) has agreed to acquire three solar photovoltaic (PV) sites in Australia for £21.2 million.

VH GSEO – the London-listed investment company advised by Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP focused on energy infrastructure that is essential for the global transition towards net zero – has agreed to acquire and build three fully-permitted solar PV sites for £21.2 million as part of the existing £50 million commitment to its Australian solar PV and storage investment programme (the ‘Australian Energy Transition Programme’).

The Australian Energy Transition Programme was originally announced in August 2021 with operating partner Birdwood Energy. Phase I, announced in late 2021, consisted of the acquisition of two operating solar PV sites with a combined capacity of 17 MW. Phase II, being the construction of co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) has already commenced on one of the two Phase I sites. The addition of BESS will allow greater operationality to capture positive power price movements, prevent over-exposure to negative power prices, and allow them to earn revenues from providing frequency response services to the local grid.

Today’s announcement relates to Phase III of the Australian Energy Transition Programme and comprises an initial three new solar PV sites of 5 MW each, located in New South Wales, Australia. The construction of these three sites is expected to begin 3Q22, with completion and commissioning expected 2Q23. The company retains exclusively over a further two sites of 5 MW each under Phase III.

Expected full deployment in relation to Phases I, II, and III of the Australian Energy Transition Programme remains in line with the company’s original £50 million commitment.

As part of a potential Phase IV of the Australian Energy Transition Programme, the company is also evaluating, subject to further due diligence, the ability to construct BESS alongside the Phase III assets. All solar PV generation assets are expected to combine merchant sales and long-term corporate PPA revenues as well as large-scale generation certificates. In addition, investors are expected to benefit from revenues stemming from profitable energy arbitrage opportunities and frequency services revenues.

The expected annual returns from the Australian Energy Transition Programme exceed the company’s target annual dividend and total return.

