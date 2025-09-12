MCA delivers last of seven parks in 370 MW solar project

The Bailundo photovoltaic (PV) park, located in the province of Huambo, Angola, has been inaugurated.

This milestone marks the completion of the 370 MW solar PV project in Angola, a strategic initiative for the country’s energy transition.

Designed and built by the MCA Group, it was conceived with the aim of generating a positive environmental, social, and economic impact in Angola, marking the future of sustainable energy in the country. This infrastructure is the last of the seven PV plants that make up the project.

Manuel Couto Alves, Chairman of the MCA Group, noted: “The completion of all the PV parks in the 370 MW solar project in Angola is an achievement that makes us very proud as a company. This project represents not only a technical challenge overcome with excellence, but also a significant transformation in the quality of life of the communities involved. At MCA, we are demanding of our people, services, and technological solutions, always with the aim of contributing to a more sustainable world.”

This project, developed by an international consortium led by the Portuguese MCA Group and the American Sun Africa, is spread across several Angolan provinces, totalling an installed capacity of 370 MWp. Currently, these seven PV power plants provide sustainable energy to around 2.4 million people, contributing to a reduction of approximately 1 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions and eliminating the consumption of around 1.4 million litres of diesel in generators and thermal production, which are highly polluting, per year.

The municipality of Bailundo, with a population of around 373 000 inhabitants, faces significant challenges in terms of energy supply, marked by irregularities and frequent blackouts. The commissioning of the new PV park represents an important reinforcement of the region's electricity production and distribution capacity, democratising access and promoting efficiency and stability.

MCA-branded projects are guided by values of sustainability and social responsibility, with a view to contributing to a more equitable society. The company has been developing projects aimed at ensuring access to basic infrastructure, namely water supply and energy production facilities, and other essential infrastructure, such as roads. All this is complemented by a social responsibility programme designed to provide access to basic needs and education, in partnership with local institutions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!