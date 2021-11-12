Assystem to support the development of Turkish solar project

Assystem Envy, a subsidiary of Assystem, has secured a contract with a major Turkish energy provider to support the development of a 50 MW solar plant in the southern region of the Sivas province in central Anatolia, Turkey. The agreement will see Assystem provide an environmental and social impact assessment in line with international best practice.

Utilising Assystem’s extensive expertise in delivering environmental services, the project will benefit from a comprehensive action plan to deliver a range of ecological surveys including water and soil quality studies, noise measurements and biodiversity studies. The social aspect includes stakeholder meetings alongside surveys of households and village leaders.

The solar plant is being sited next to an operational 128 MW wind farm, making it one of the first co-located renewable energy projects to be sited in Turkey. It is expected to generate 100 GWh/yr.

As one of Turkey’s leading engineering firms, Assystem is actively engaged in a number of low-carbon energy projects set to contribute towards the country’s 2053 net-zero target1. This includes one of Turkey’s ever first nuclear power plants in Akkuyu, where Assystem is responsible for independent inspection of all structures, systems and components related to safety2.

